'Aamir Khan Is A Man Who Has His Head On His Shoulders': Ayesha Jhulka

Ayesha Jhulka talks about her journey and more.
(Photo: The Quint)
Ayesha Jhulka who plays Meera Yadav in Amazon Prime's Hush Hush spoke to The Quint about her journey as an actor, her experience working with Salman Khan in her first film and a lot more.
She opened up about the kind of problems female actors faced back in the day:
She also spoke about the glaring disparity between the kind of roles leading female and male actors got back in the day. Stating that she took a "back seat" before she reached a stage where she would get roles, not to her liking having already done innumerable films that had a similar tonality.
She also spoke about how the process of shooting has changed and the changes that OTT platforms have brought on. She also took a walk down memory lane talking about some of her most successful films.
Watch the video for more.
