Rashmika Mandanna Answers Most Googled Questions About Herself

Rashmika Mandanna.
(Photo Courtesy: The Quint)
Rashmika Mandanna marks her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Goodbye, which releases on 7 October. The film is directed by Vikas Bahl and also stars Neena Gupta.
The Quint caught up with Rashmika Mandanna, famously known as the 'national crush of India', who answered the most Googled questions about herself. Right from her net worth to her address, Mandanna takes on all the internet's burning questions in this fun round with us.
Watch the video for more.
