Autopsy Confirms Actor Arya Banerjee's Death Not Case of Homicide

As per sources in the Kolkata Police, the actor was found dead in her bedroom on Friday. She used to live alone at her Jodhpur Park residence. "The maid, Chandana Das, came to her place on Friday and tried calling Arya on both her cell phone numbers. One of them was switched off and the other went unanswered despite repeated attempts. The maid then informed the neighbours, who also tried to reach Arya but in vain. Finally, the police were called in", an official said.

Sources also said that the Kolkata Police's homicide section and forensic department collected samples from Arya Banerjee's place. After an initial investigation, nothing was found to be homicidal in nature.

Arya Banerjee made her debut with Dibakar Banerjee’s Love Sex Aur Dhokha in 2010 and later acted in The Dirty Picture in 2011. She also did a course at Anupam Kher’s acting school and took on several modelling assignments while she was in Mumbai.

(With inputs from IANS)