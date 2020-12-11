'Fan' Actor Shikha Malhotra Suffers Paralysis After Stroke

Actor Shikha Malhotra has been hospitalised after suffering a major stroke, as per a report by IANS. The right side of the actor's body has reportedly been badly affected and she is admitted to Juhu's Cooper Hospital.

The report also states that this incident took place a month after Malhotra recovered from COVID-19.

Talking about her health, Shikha Malhotra's PR manager Ashwani Shukla told IANS, "She got a major stroke. The ride side of her body has been badly affected. She is currently undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital".