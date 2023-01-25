Athiya Shetty Looks Stunning In New Pics From Her Wedding With KL Rahul.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul got married in an intimate ceremony amidst friends and family in Khandala on Monday, 23 January. The couple looked gorgeous in their respective looks. Athiya opted for a pastel pink lehenga and KL Rahul looked dapper in an ivory kurta. Photographer Rohan Shrestha took to social media to share some more of Athiya’s wedding photos.
He captioned the post as, "In all our years of knowing each other, It was so rare to have shot an image of you smiling - forget laughing!
Yesterday was a different you, such a happy you. There was peace, a pure love and perfect happiness. Testament to all that you two are."
In one of the other captions he recalled his conversation with the beautiful bride, talking about the banter between the two before Athiya convinced him to click her portraits, he wrote in the end: " My rock has gotten hitched and I couldn't be happier. I love you and I'm so glad I got to make these portraits for you on your special special day. You deserve nothing but the best."
Rohan also took a stunning black and white picture for the bride.
During the ceremony Athiya wore a beautiful old rose-pink lehenga, designed by Anamika Khanna, with statement jewellery styled by Ami Patel.
As to reports, the Shetty family will host a grand reception in Mumbai after the IPL season ends.
