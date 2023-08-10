AskSRK: Shah Rukh Khan Calls 'Chak De! India' One of His All-Time Happy Places

Shah Rukh Khan in a scene from Chak De! India.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Shah Rukh Khan's superhit film Chak De! India has completed 16 years since its official release in 2007. SRK, who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Jawan, held a 5-minute 'Ask Me Anything' session for his fans on X (formerly known as Twitter).
During the Q&A session, a fan asked SRK to talk about his memories of Kabir Khan, the character he played in the sports drama.
In response, SRK wrote, "I remember how lovely the girls were. Aditya and Jaydeep and Sumit were so helpful to make this really beautiful film. One of my all time happy place…."
Have a look at his post here:
Chak De! India was helmed by Shimit Amin and written by Jaideep Sahni. SRK plays the coach of the Indian Women's National Hockey Team in the film, who dreams of making his all-girls team emerge victorious against all odds.
In addition to SRK, the film also starred Vidya Malvade, Chitrashi Rawat, Sagarika Ghatge, and Shilpa Shukla, among others.
Meanwhile, SRK's Jawan will hit the big screens on 7 September. The actor will also be seen in filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)