Don 3: Ranveer Singh Replaces Shah Rukh Khan as Don In New Teaser

Ranveer Singh is menacing as new Don in Don 3 teaser.
Farhan Akhtar's iconic Don franchise is all set to make a grand return with Ranveer Singh officially replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new 'Don' in the highly anticipated Don 3.

Farhan Akhtar's iconic Don franchise is all set to make a grand return with Ranveer Singh officially replacing Shah Rukh Khan as the new 'Don' in the highly anticipated Don 3.

The teaser showcased Ranveer Singh in a thrilling new avatar. He was seen introducing the character with a fresh new spin. Although the teaser also acted as a throwback to Amitabh Bachchan and SRK's version of Don.

The film, Don 3, marks Farhan Akhtar's return as the director for the franchise.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar of Excel Entertainment, the film is scheduled to release in 2025.

Don helmed by Akhtar was made in 2006 and the second instalment came out in 2011. Farhan directed both films. Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani and Om Puri starred in the previous two films.

Farhan Akhtar Announces 'Don 3', Confirms Shah Rukh Khan's Exit From Franchise

