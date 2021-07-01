Guiding Light Is Gone: Ashish Chowdhry Mourns Raj Kaushal's Demise

Ashish Chowdhry with Mandira Bedi's husband late Raj Kaushal
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram/ @ashishchowdhryofficial)
Actor Mandira Bedi's husband and producer Raj Kaushal passed away, due to a cardiac arrest, on 30 June. Several celebrities including Arshad Warsi, Neha Dhupia, Rohit Roy, and Divya Dutta took to social media to share their condolences. Actor Ashish Chowdhry also mourned his demise on social media.
Sharing a series of pictures of the duo, Ashish's heartfelt note reads, "My big brother, my guiding light, my happy quotient, my pamper-me-lots person, is gone. My brother who supported me fiercely like my sister Monica who I also lost, is gone. But yet, he’s filled positivity and gratitude real hard in me. He’s taught me well. To survive any storm. And I’ll do the same today. For him. I love you forever, my Rajiee. Until then my bro. Until we meet again."
Ashish Chowdhry had lost his sister Monica and his brother-in-law Ajit Chhabria during the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Many commented their support and condolences under his post. Designer Farah Khan Ali wrote, "So so sorry for your loss. My heartfelt condolences to you and to Mandira. May God give her strength in this moment of grief."
British singer Sophie Choudry said that she has been 'heartbroken' since she learned about Kaushal's passing. "He was a super special soul," she wrote, adding, "Even brought you in my life for which I’ll be forever grateful."
Raj Kaushal is survived by wife Mandira Bedi and their kids Vir and Tara. Mandira also performed Kaushal's last rites which was attended by actors Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi, and other friends and family.
Published: undefined