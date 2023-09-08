Asha Bhosle to Celebrate Her 90th Birthday With Broadway-Style Concert in Dubai

Asha Bhosle to celebrate her 90th birthday with concert in Dubai.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Music legend Asha Bhosle will celebrate her 90th birthday with a Broadway-style concert to be held in Dubai on 8 September. The singer will be performing her popular songs and also shaking a leg at the grand celebration amidst her fans.
Speaking about the live show, Bhosle told The Indian Express in an interview, "I like doing extraordinary things. I decided to do a spectacular concert on my 90th birthday. I doubt if anyone in the world has achieved this feat. Music has been my life. It has given me so much. This birthday, however, is different. I shall be 90. I thought, what better way to turn 90 than to do a concert."
The veteran singer also gave her fans a sneak peak of her rehearsals for her birthday concert on social media, which is called 'Asha@90'. Sharing the behind-the-scenes video, Bhosle wrote, "Less then a month to go!! #8thSeptember #CocaColaArenaDubai."
Here, have a look:
Speaking about her career, Bhosle further told The Indian Express, "Initially, I had to face a lot of challenges. But then, that’s life. I faced all the difficulties head on and overcame them. This made me enjoy the good times even more.
"I no longer just sing a tune; I feel the notes surging through my veins. It’s almost like I see the music. It’s difficult to explain. One has to feel it to understand it, she added."
Bhosle has sung over 12,000 songs in her eight-decade-long career in the music industry. She made her debut at the age of ten with the 1943 Marathi film Majha Bal.
Some of her popular songs include 'Aaiye Meherbaan', 'Abhi Na Jai Chodkar', 'In Aankhon ki Masti', and 'Dum Maro Dum', among others.
