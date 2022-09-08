On Asha Bhosle's Birthday, a Look at Lata Mangeshkar's Priceless Gift For Her

The late Lata Mangeshkar showering her blessings on Asha Bhosle.
(Image Courtesy: Google)
Veteran singer Asha Bhosle turned 89 on Thursday, 8 September. On the special occasion, let's look back on Lata Mangeshkar's indispensable gift to her before the legendary singer's demise.
In a special episode of Dance India Dance Little Masters, Asha Bhosle was invited as a guest judge in order to pay her tribute to the late legend Lata Mangeshkar.
Throughout the course of the episode, the singer shared her fondest memories with Mangeshkar and even showed the gift she had received.
In a promo for the show, Bhosle can be seen narrating one of her heartfelt memories of Mangeshkar. She said, "Around 5-6 months ago, Didi told me to ask for anything from her. I asked for one of her old sarees with her autograph on it."
The singer proceeded to stun everyone by presenting her special gift. Flaunting it in front of the camera, she added, "For me, this is more valuable than all the riches in the world."
