Aryan Khan Deliberately Targeted? NCB Reports Several Loopholes In Drugs Case

In an update on the Cordelia Cruise drug bust - wherein megastar Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan was arrested - the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly found multiple irregularities. The vigilance department of NCB discovered "several procedural lapses" in the investigation as well as other cases led by Sameer Wankhede, the former zonal head of the bureau who had arrested Aryan Khan.

According to Hindustan Times, Deputy Director General (DDG) and Chief Vigilance Officer, Gyaneshwar Singh, stated that a 3,000-page internal vigilance report “has been submitted to NCB director general Satya Narayan Pradhan”.