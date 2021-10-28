Mumbai Drugs Case: HC to Resume Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Today

Aryan Khan's bail hearing was adjourned to Thursday.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
The Mumbai High Court will resume the hearing for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Munmun Dhamecha’s bail on Thursday (28 October). The Court had adjourned on Wednesday after the accused’s counsel made arguments for their bail. In Thursday’s hearing, ASG Anil Singh, representing the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) will present the arguments against the bail pleas.
Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were arrested during the NCB cruise ship raid. In Wednesday’s hearing, Arbaaz’s lawyer advocate Amit Desai had claimed that their arrest was ‘illegal’ and had also argued that there is no case of a ‘conspiracy’ between the accused.
The NCB has maintained that they need custody of the accused to investigate a conspiracy or a ‘drug nexus’, adding that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats indicated towards a ‘bulk quantity’ of drugs. The agency also alleged 'witness tampering' arguing that those are grounds to deny bail.
Munmun Dhamecha’s counsel Ali Kashiff called the case against her ‘bogus’. Aryan Khan’s lawyer advocate Mukul Rohatgi had argued that his client can’t be charged with ‘conscious possession’ either.
Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchantt’s bail pleas were rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai after which the case moved to the High Court.
