Mumbai Drugs Case: HC to Resume Aryan Khan's Bail Hearing Today

Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, and Munmun were arrested during the NCB cruise ship raid. In Wednesday’s hearing, Arbaaz’s lawyer advocate Amit Desai had claimed that their arrest was ‘illegal’ and had also argued that there is no case of a ‘conspiracy’ between the accused.

The NCB has maintained that they need custody of the accused to investigate a conspiracy or a ‘drug nexus’, adding that Aryan Khan’s WhatsApp chats indicated towards a ‘bulk quantity’ of drugs. The agency also alleged 'witness tampering' arguing that those are grounds to deny bail.

Munmun Dhamecha’s counsel Ali Kashiff called the case against her ‘bogus’. Aryan Khan’s lawyer advocate Mukul Rohatgi had argued that his client can’t be charged with ‘conscious possession’ either.

Aryan Khan, Munmun Dhamecha, and Arbaaz Merchantt’s bail pleas were rejected by a special NDPS court in Mumbai after which the case moved to the High Court.