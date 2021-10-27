Bombay High Court to Continue Hearing Aryan Khan's Bail Plea Today

The Bombay High Court will again hear Aryan Khan's bail plea on Wednesday, 27 October, in connection to the Mumbai cruise drugs case. During the hearing on Tuesday, Aryan denied any involvement with the controversy surrounding any NCB official. The NCB alleged that there was witness tampering in the case and that is ground to deny bail to the accused.

Former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi is representing Aryan in the High Court. Aryan was arrested by the NCB following a raid onboard a luxury cruise off the coast of Mumbai. He has been in jail since 8 October. Following a special NDPS court's verdict rejecting his bail plea, Aryan had filed an application in the High Court.