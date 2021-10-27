Twitter Calls Out “Hypocrisy” as Two Others Accused With Aryan Khan Get Bail

Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu were granted bail by the NDPS court in the Mumbai drugs case.
(Image: Altered by The Quint)
As Aryan Khan's bail hearing is still underway at the Bombay High Court, a special NDPS court in Mumbai that denied his bail has now granted it for two people arrested in the same case.
Manish Rajgaria and Avin Sahu have now become the first people to be arrested in the case who have received bail from the court. 20 others have been arrested alongside Aryan Khan in the case.
The two were apparently "guests" at the party and have been accused of consuming naroctics. Users have taken to social media to talk about how this is unfair to Aryan Khan, and how his arrest is unjustified since he wasn't even found with any drugs on his person.
Right from fans of Shah Rukh Khan to people who have familiarized themselves with the case, Twitter definitely had something to say. Here are some reactions:
Aryan Khan's bail hearing was adjourned at the Bombay High Court yesterday and will continue today.
