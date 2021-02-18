Armaan Jain Likely to Be Summoned Again by ED: Report

On Wednesday, 17 February, the Enforcement Directorate had summoned Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Armaan Jain in an alleged money laundering case. As per a report by India Today, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) Joint Commissioner BG Pawar was also summoned for questioning.
Now, sources told the publication that Jain and Pawar might be summoned again next week by the agency. An ED official had also told ANI that the agency will be investigating Armaan Jain's financial transactions in connection with the money laundering case.
Armaan's name came up when the ED was probing a money laundering case filed against Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik. Jain is reportedly a friend of Sarnaik's son Vihang, who is also under the lens.
Sources had told India Today that the ED had found some suspicious communication between Jain and Vihang. The ED had also conducted a search at Armaan Jain's house.
