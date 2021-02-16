Money Laundering Case: Actor Sachin Joshi Sent to ED Custody

Actor Sachin Joshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate.|
Actor, producer and businessman Sachin Joshi, arrested on Sunday (14 February) in connection with an alleged money-laundering case, has been sent to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till 18 February, as per a report by The Indian Express.
Sachin, son of Gutkha baron Jagdish Joshi, was arrested after seven hours of questioning, an ED official related to the probe told IANS.
The official said he was arrested in connection with a money laundering probe involving Omkar Group.
Sachin's arrest comes after the Income Tax department sleuths completed searches at his residential and office premises.
Earlier on 27 January, the ED arrested Omkar Group Chairman Kamal Gupta and Managing Director Babu Lal Verma under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA).
The ED alleged that Omkar Realty took a loan of Rs 410 crores for slum rehabilitation projects from Yes Bank but diverted the money.
