FIR Against 'Kapil Sharma Show' For Showing Actors Drinking in Courtroom Scene

India Today quoted the lawyer who registered the complaint as saying, "The Kapil Sharma Show that is being aired on Sony TV is sloppy. They also make lewd comments on women. In one of the episodes, a court was set up on the stage and the actors were seen drinking alcohol in public. This is contempt of court. That's why I have demanded registration of FIR against the culprits under Section 356/3 in the court. Such display of sloppiness should be stopped.”

The case will reportedly be heard on 1 October.

Comedian Kapil Sharma hosts the show, and it stars Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri and Archana Singh.