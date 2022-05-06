AR Rahman's Daughter Khatija Marries, See Pics

AR Rahman shared pictures of his daughter’s nikkah ceremony on social media. His daughter, Khatija and married an audio engineer, Riyasdeen Riyan. Rahman thanked fans in the caption of the post.

A R Rahman took to Instagram and said, “May the Almighty bless the couple .. thanking you in advance for your good wishes and love (sic)." Khatija and Riyan looked pristine in white on their wedding day. Khatija wore a floral salwar kurta while Riyan wore a white sherwani. The couple are surrounded by their loved ones in the picture.