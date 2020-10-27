I Don't Find You Funny Either: Sacha Cohen Hits Back at Trump

Cohen's comment comes after Donald Trump called him 'a creep' etc. Quint Entertainment Sacha Baron Cohen has hit back at US President Donald Trump. | (Photo Courtesy: Pinterest) Celebrities Cohen's comment comes after Donald Trump called him 'a creep' etc.

British actor-comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has responded to US President Donald Trump's remarks about him. During an interaction with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump had referred to Cohen as 'unfunny', 'phony guy' and 'a creep'. Cohen took to Twitter to write, "Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"

Sacha Baron Cohen-starrer Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, which released on Amazon Prime Video on 23 October, shows Rudy Giuliani, former New York mayor and Donald Trump’s lawyer, in a seemingly compromising position in a hotel room with a young female actor, Maria Bakalova, posing as a conservative journalist.

Aboard the Air Force One, President Trump was asked about the viral clip. Claiming he had no idea what happened Trump said, “To me, he (Sacha) is a creep. I don’t know what happened. But years ago, you know, he (Sacha) tried to scam me and I was the only one who said no way. That’s a phony guy and I don’t find him funny.”