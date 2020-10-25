‘Not How You Talk About Friends’: Biden on Trump’s ‘Filthy’ Remark

United States Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Saturday, 24 October, slammed US President Donald Trump’s remarks on India’s air pollution. Biden criticised Trump for calling India "filthy" during the final presidential debate on 22 October. The former US vice president said that he and his running mate Kamala Harris deeply value America's partnership with India.

“President Trump called India 'filthy'. It's not how you talk about friends and it's not how you solve global challenges like climate change,” Biden tweeted with a link to his article in the latest issue of India West weekly.

“The Obama-Biden years were some of the best we’ve ever had between our two countries. A Biden-Harris administration will build on that great progress and do even more. We can and should be natural allies,” Biden wrote in the op-ed.

During the final presidential debate on 22 October, Trump stated, "Look at China, how filthy it is. Look at Russia. Look at India. The air is filthy. I walked out of the Paris Accord as we had to take out trillions of dollars and we were treated very unfairly." President Trump's decision to withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord – a landmark 2015 deal on global warming targets – was a major blow to the global response to the climate crisis.

