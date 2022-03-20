Anushka Sharma Steps Away From Her Production House; Shares Note

Anushka Sharma steps away from her production house.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Anushka Sharma took to Instagram recently to share that she is stepping away from her production house, Clean Slate Filmz. Anushka had founded her production house along with her brother Karnesh Ssharma. Anushka started her note by writing, "When I started Clean Slate Filmz with my brother Karnesh Ssharma, we were novices when it came to production but we had a fire in our belly and we wanted to try and set the agenda of entertainment in India through clutter-breaking content. Today, when I look back at our journey so far, I'm deeply proud of what we have created and the disruption that we have managed to achieve.''
The actor added, "While CSF started with my vision to change the narrative of what commercial projects should be like, I have to credit Karnesh who has excelled in shaping what CSF has become today. Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting! Therefore, I have decided to step away from CSF, confident that the most able person, Karnesh, is taking forward the vision with which it was created in the first place".
Clean Slate Filmz was founded in 2013. Anushka and Karnesh have produced movies such as NH10, Pari, Phillauri, Bulbbul, and the web series Pataal Lok.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)