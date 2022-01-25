Netflix & Amazon Prime Video Ink $54 Million Deal With Anushka's Company: Report

Anushka Sharma has reportedly inked a deal with Netflix & Amazon Prime Video.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Netflix and Amazon Prime Video are reportedly partnering with Anushka Sharma’s production house Clean Slate Filmz Pvt to release films and web series worth $54 million. Anushka Sharma owns the banner with her brother Karnesh Ssharma.
Karnesh told Bloomberg that Clean Slate Filmz is scheduled to release eight films and series on OTT in the next 18 months.
Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Ssharma’s production house had earlier released Bulbbul on Netflix and Paatal Lok on Amazon Prime Video. The production’s maiden venture was the 2015 film NH10. Clean Slate Filmz also has multiple other releases lined up including the Jhulan Goswami biopic Chakda Xpress, the thriller Mai, and Qala.
Last month, Netflix slashed their subscription prices in India to try and draw a wider audience and solidify their place as competition in the world of OTT. Due to the COVID pandemic, several big Bollywood releases also shifted their release to OTT platforms.