Anushka Sharma, Nick Jonas & Others Congratulate Parineeti-Raghav On Engagement
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Raghav Chadha got engaged in New Delhi on Saturday, 13 May 2023. The happy couple also posted a few pictures from their private ceremony. Many celebrities took to the comment section to congratulate the couple. From Anushka Sharma to Priyanka Chopra's singer-actor husband, Nick Jonas wished the duo.
Take a look at their comments.
Manish Malhotra, who also attended the intimate engagement ceremony, took to the comment section to post a few heart emojis.
Nick Jonas, who was unable to attend the private engagement ceremony reportedly due to other work commitments wrote, "Congrats!"
Ranveer Singh wrote, "Bless"
Anushka Sharma wrote "Congratulations" alongside heart emojis.
Neena Gupta also followed suit.
The engagement ceremony was attended by some big names including Parineeti's cousin, global superstar, Priyanka Chopra. She posted a few pics and captioned the post, "Congratulations Tisha and Raghav... Cannot wait for the wedding! So happy for you both and the families so fun to catch up with the fam!"
As per reports, Parineeti and Raghav have been friends for a long time. They were clicked by the shutterbugs several times earlier this year before their engagement.
