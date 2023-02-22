Alia Bhatt Photo Leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor Share Similar Incidents

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday, 21 February to express her displeasure over the invasion of her privacy by a media publication. She called them out for clicking her photos when she was at her Bandra residence, where she can be seen standing on the balcony of her home, using her phone.

Many celebrities came out in support of the actor. From Anushka Sharma who recalled a similar experience to Janhvi Kapoor calling it "disgusting" - many called out the media house for crossing the line.