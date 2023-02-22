Alia Bhatt Photo Leak: Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor Share Similar Incidents

Anushka Sharma, Janhvi Kapoor Support Alia Bhatt Over 'Invasion of Privacy' Row.
(Photo: Twitter)
Alia Bhatt took to Instagram on Tuesday, 21 February to express her displeasure over the invasion of her privacy by a media publication. She called them out for clicking her photos when she was at her Bandra residence, where she can be seen standing on the balcony of her home, using her phone.
Many celebrities came out in support of the actor. From Anushka Sharma who recalled a similar experience to Janhvi Kapoor calling it "disgusting" - many called out the media house for crossing the line.
Anushka Sharma said, "This is not the first time they are doing this. About two years ago we called them out for the same reason! You’d think it would have made them respectful of people space and privacy. Absolutely shameful! They were also the only guys posting the photos of our daughter despite repeated requests."
Arjun Kapoor noted, “Absolutely shameless. This is crossing all limits of a woman isn’t safe in her own home to forget if she is a public figure or not for a second…. Any sane person who takes photographs of public figures for a living needs to know that this is pathetic conduct and these are people in media we have trusted and shown implicit faith in believing they are here to do a job not to make women feel unsafe or invade one’s privacy. This is nothing short of stalking @Mumbaipolice.”
Janhvi Kapoor also shared a similar experience, writing, "“This is disgustingly intrusive. This publication has repeatedly done things like this. Including, despite my continuous requests, photographed me unaware; inside the gym I go to while working out through the glass door. In a space that is supposed to be private, where one does not anticipate to get photographed."
Karan Johar also slammed the publication, "There is no justification to this absolutely disgusting invasion of privacy. Everyone from the entertainment industry is always for the media and the paparazzi and are accommodating … but there HAS to be a LIMIT…. This is about anyone’s right to feel safe in their own homes! This is not about actors or celebrities it’s a basic human right!!!!”
Shaheen spoke out in support of her sister. She wrote, "So it's totally cool to point zoom lenses into people's homes while hiding in neighbouring buildings for "content" now? Grown men. With cameras. Hiding across the road. Taking surreptitious photos of an UNAWARE woman. Without her CONSENT. In her HOME."
On the other hand, Soni Razdan said, "Shocked and dismayed at this blatant disregard for a person's privacy. Are we really turning into 'that country' now? Where all our cultural norms simply cease to exist when it comes to 'getting the picture'? Hope someone can address this and fast!"
Moreover, Alia's post which sparked outrage among celebrities read as following, “Are you kidding me? I was at my house having a perfectly normal afternoon sitting in my living room when I felt something watching me... I looked up and saw two men on the terrace of my neighbouring building with a camera right at me! In what world is this okay and allowed? This is a gross invasion of someone's privacy! There's a line you just cannot cross and it's safe to say all lines were crossed today!"
Earlier, Alia and her actor husband, Ranbir Kapoor, had also invited the press to a special meeting where they requested them to not photograph their daughter Raha.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)