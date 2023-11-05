'He's Literally Exceptional': Anushka Sharma Wishes Virat Kohli on His Birthday

Anushka Sharma heaps praise on Virat Kohli.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Virat Kohli celebrates his 35th birthday on Sunday, 5 November. To mark the special occasion, actor Anushka Sharma took to social media to share a special post for her cricketer-husband.
Sharing a bunch of pictures, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor penned words of praise for Virat in the caption of her post on Instagram.
Anushka wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat. I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli."
Have a look at her post here:
Virat and Anushka tied the knot in 2017 in an intimate wedding ceremony in Italy. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Vamika, in January 2021.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka is currently gearing up for the release of her next film, a sports biopic titled Chakda Xpress. The actor will play the character of cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the film.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)