'Anupamaa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies of Heart Attack at 51

Actor Nitesh Pandey has passed away.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Nitesh Kumar, who is known for his role as Dheeraj Kapoor in Rupali Ganguly's popular television series, Anupamaa, has passed away. As per reports, the actor died of a heart attack in Igatpuri, near Mumbai.
According to a report by ETimes, Nitesh suffered a major heart attack at 2.00 in Igatpuri, where he had gone for a shoot. The actor's brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the news to the publication.
Nagar told ETimes, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."
"I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. Iwas coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and don't think he had a history of any heart ailment," Nagar added.
Nitesh made his foray into the entertainment industry in 1990 with theatre. In 1995, the actor got his first big role in Tejas, where he played the role of a detective.
In his 25-year-long career, Nitesh had worked in several television shows and films, including the Shah Rukh Khan-led Om Shanti Om, Khosla Ka Ghosla, Dabangg 2, and Badhaai Do. The actor also ran his own production house, Dream Castle Productions.
Nitesh was last seen in Anupamaa and Pyar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara.
The veteran actor hailed from Uttarakhand and was married to actor Arpita Pandey, whom he met on the television show Justajoo. The couple tied the knot in 2003. Previously, Nitesh was married to actor Ashwini Kaleskar.
