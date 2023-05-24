'Anupamaa' Actor Nitesh Pandey Dies of Heart Attack at 51

According to a report by ETimes, Nitesh suffered a major heart attack at 2.00 in Igatpuri, where he had gone for a shoot. The actor's brother-in-law, producer Siddharth Nagar, confirmed the news to the publication.

Nagar told ETimes, "Yes you have heard it right. My brother-in-law is no more, my sister Arpita Pandey is in a state of shock. Nitesh's father has left for Igatpuri to get his mortal remains. They should be here by the afternoon. We have gone absolutely numb, I have not been able to even talk to Arpita after the tragedy."

"I am headed to Igatpuri as well, I am in the train right now. Iwas coming back from Delhi when I heard about this. Nitesh was much younger than me. He was a very lively person and don't think he had a history of any heart ailment," Nagar added.