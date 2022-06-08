Rupali Ganguly’s ‘Anupamaa’ Succeeds Because of the Tropes It Avoids

For a long time, Indian TV was saturated by similar content– known colloquially as ‘saas-bahu’ serials or daily soaps. There was no dethroning these shows when it came to TRPs; if one went off air, two others took its place and most were unapologetically regressive and sexist. Shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kundali Bhagya, and Kumkum Bhagya ruled TRPs for a while but they were dethroned by Rupali Ganguly-starrer Anupamaa.

Why does the show work? Many have said that it shows a progressive storyline, it shows nuanced conversations around themes of family, gender, and mental health, it shows X, Y, and Z but I’d theorise it’s because of the things it doesn’t show.

Anupamaa works because it deviates from the saas-bahu genre enough to not be the same ol’ while matching what a wide range of audience needs. Anupamaa isn’t just successful on Star Plus, it also works on OTT (on Disney+ Hotstar); well enough for a sequel. I’ve known people across age groups and demographics who tune in to the show, day after day.