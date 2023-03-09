Actor-Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Passes Away at the Age of 66

The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
(Photo: Twitter/@vineetkumar_s)
Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on early Thursday morning, 9 March. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher tweeted.
"He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told news agency PTI.
