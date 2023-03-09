Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Celebrities Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Actor-Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Passes Away at the Age of 66

Actor-Filmmaker Satish Kaushik Passes Away at the Age of 66

The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.
The Quint
Celebrities
Updated:

The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.

|

(Photo: Twitter/@vineetkumar_s)

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>The news of Satish Kaushik's demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.</p></div>

Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik passed away following a heart attack on early Thursday morning, 9 March. The news of his demise was shared by his friend and actor Anupam Kher.

“I know that death is the ultimate truth of this world! But I had not thought even in my wildest dreams that I would write this thing about my best friend someday. Such a sudden full stop to a friendship of 45 years!! Life will NEVER be the same without you SATISH!” Kher tweeted.

The 66-year-old actor was at a friend's home in Delhi when he complained of uneasiness, Kher said.

"He felt uneasy and he told driver to take him to the hospital and on the way he suffered a heart attack around 1 am," Kher told news agency PTI.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: 09 Mar 2023,07:11 AM IST

SCROLL FOR NEXT