'Sense of Morality is so Depleted': Bhumi Pednekar on Invading Privacy of Celebs

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's upcoming social-political drama Bheed will hit the silver screens on 24 March. The film stars Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Kritika Kamra, Ashutosh Rana, and Pankaj Kapur, among others.

The Quint caught up with the lead actors, Rajkummar and Bhumi, and spoke to them about their film, the impact it had on them, how challenging it was to relive the COVID-19 lockdown on sets, and more.