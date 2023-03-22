Pics: Javed Akhtar, Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza & Others Attend 'Bheed' Screening

Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Javed Akhtar and others at the Bheed screening.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha's Bheed will soon hit the silver screens. The social-political drama stars Rajkummar Rao, Dia Mirza, Bhumi Pednekar, and Pankaj Kapur in the lead roles.
On Wednesday, 22 March, the makers held a special screening of the film for their industry friends in Mumbai. Besides Bheed's leading cast and the director, celebrities such as Javed Akhtar, Hansal Mehta, Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan, and Kunal Kemmu, among others, also arrived for the screening.
Here are some photos from the event:
Javed Akhtar arrived to watch Anubhav Sinha's Bheed.
Rajkummar Rao arrived with his actor wife Patralekha.
Dia Mirza looked radiant in a black gown.
Newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal also arrived for the screening.
Filmmaker Kabir Khan attended the screening with his family.
Zahaan Kapoor also attended the screening.
Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan also arrived at the screening.
Director Anubhav Sinha posed for the shutterbugs.
