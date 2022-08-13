Anne Heche Declared Legally Dead; Ellen DeGeneres, Priyanka Send Condolences

Donnie Brasco actor Anne Heche.
Actor Anne Heche, known for roles in Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Six Days Seven Nights, has been declared legally dead in the state of California. Her heart remains beating and the actor will be kept on life support, her representative told Variety.
The actor will seemingly be kept on life support while doctors determine whether she's a match for organ donation. It had "long been her choice to donate her organs".
Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon said in a statement, "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness. Hopefully my mom is free from pain and beginning to explore what I like to imagine as her eternal freedom."
Actor Priyanka Chopra expressed her condolences on Instagram, "My heart goes out to Anne Heche's children, family, friends, and everyone who grieves. It was an honour to have known you and worked by your side. You were a lovely person and an incredible actress. You will always have a special place in my heart."
Anne played the role of Dr. Susan Langdon in Priyanka Chopra-starrer Quantico.
Ellen DeGeneres, who dated Anne Heche in the late 1990s, wrote on Twitter, "“This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love.”
Anne's family and friends also issued a statement, "Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend. Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy. Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact."
Anne went into a coma after her car crashed into a house in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood on last Friday (5 August).
