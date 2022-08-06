Actor Anne Heche Hospitalized Following a Car Crash in Los Angeles

Anne Heche hospitalized after crashing a car into a LA home.
(Photo: Twitter/@AnneHeche)
The Six Days, Seven Nights actor Anne Heche, has been hospitalized in critical condition following a car crash in Los Angeles, as per a report by the TMZ. The 53-year-old actor had reportedly crashed her car into her two-storey house in LA on Friday, 5 August.
In continuation to the report, Heche was in a blue Mini Cooper, when she intially crashed into a residential building's garage before driving off. The same car, later crashed into the Mar Vista house causing structural compromise and erupting heavy fire.
According to the fire department, it took 59 firefighters and 65 minutes to contain and completely put out the ensuing fire.
Heche was taken to an area hospital by the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) paramedics post the incident in critical condition.
Heche has starred in a number of Hollywood films in her career. Some of her prominent works include Donnie Brasco, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and Girl Fight.
