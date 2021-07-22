Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel, Dir Anil Sharma to Reunite For Gadar 2: Report

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.
The 2001 release Gadar: Ek Prem Katha attained an almost cult-status with its iconic scenes and dialogues. Director Anil Sharma is reportedly all set to recreate that with Gadar 2: Ek Prem Katha, with its original cast including Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel. His son Utkarsh Sharma, who appeared as a child artist in the original, is also part of the cast.
Gadar is set during the Partition of India, and tells the story of a truck driver Tara Singh (Sunny) who falls in love with a girl from Pakistan, Sakina Ali (Ameesha).
While there hasn't been an official confirmation from Anil Sharma, ETimes reported that the filmmaker is working on the script, and will make the announcement soon.
Utkarsh made his film debut with Genius starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Gadar: The Prem Katha also starred Lillete Dubey, Dolly Bindra, Amrish Puri, and Suresh Oberoi.
The report also added that Anil Sharma has finished working on the script for Apne 2, the second part to the film Apne. Apne is a sports drama which released in 2007 and starred Dharmendra and his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
