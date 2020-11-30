'Apne 2' Brings Together Three Generations of Deols

The three generations of Bollywood's Deol family will be uniting for the first time in Apne 2. Dharmendra, his sons Bobby and Sunny Deol, who were part of the first instalment, will star in the upcoming film. Sunny Deol's son Karan is the latest addition to the project.

"Babaji ke aashirwaad aur aapke pyaar ki wajah se aaj hum vapas ek sath nazar aayenge. Feeling blessed to get a chance to work with my father, brother again this time with my son. #Apne2, in cinemas Diwali 2021", Sunny tweeted.

The actor also announced that Apne 2 will hit screens in Diwali 2021.

The film will be directed by Anil Sharma, who also helmed the first one. Apne 2 will be produced by Deepak Mukut. Karan Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with his father's directorial Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, said in a statement that this project is going to "extra special" for him as he will get to work with three members of his family.