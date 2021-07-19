Sunny Deol Ripped His Pants in Anger During Darr, Didn't Speak to SRK
Suunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked together on Yash Chopra's 'Darr'.
Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Yash Chopra's Darr as the lead and the antagonist respectfully. It was one of the few roles Shah Rukh played as the anti-hero. Sunny Deol, in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat revealed that he and Shah Rukh didn't talk for 16 years after Darr's release. Yash Chopra's Darr released in 1993.
Sunny revealed that he was upset with the way his character was portrayed and thought that SRK's role as Rahul Mehra shone instead of his. He had had disagreements with director Yash Chopra during the film. He added that he once got so mad that he 'ripped his pants with his hands'.
Referring to a scene where Shah Rukh's character manages to stab his character, who is a commando, Sunny Deol said, "I had a heated discussion with Yash Chopra regarding that scene."
"I tried explaining that I am a commando officer in the film. My character is an expert and fit, then how can this boy beat me easily? He can beat me if I can’t see him. If he can stab me while I am looking at him, then I won’t be called a commando."Sunny Deol, Actor
Yash Chopra didn't take that into consideration and Sunny added, “Soon, out of anger, I didn’t even realise that I had ripped my pants with my hands." Sunny also said that the estrangement with Shah Rukh after the film's release wasn't intentional.
“It’s not that I didn’t talk but I just cut myself off and I anyway don’t socialise much. So we never met, toh baat karne ki baat he nahi hai. (So the situation of talking to each other didn’t arise)”
