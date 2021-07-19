Sunny Deol Ripped His Pants in Anger During Darr, Didn't Speak to SRK

Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan worked together in Yash Chopra's Darr as the lead and the antagonist respectfully. It was one of the few roles Shah Rukh played as the anti-hero. Sunny Deol, in an appearance on Aap Ki Adalat revealed that he and Shah Rukh didn't talk for 16 years after Darr's release. Yash Chopra's Darr released in 1993.

Sunny revealed that he was upset with the way his character was portrayed and thought that SRK's role as Rahul Mehra shone instead of his. He had had disagreements with director Yash Chopra during the film. He added that he once got so mad that he 'ripped his pants with his hands'.