Govinda Was Scared After Hearing the Story of Gadar: Anil Sharma

Sharma said that he did narrate the script to Govinda but hadn't planned to cast him as Tara Singh. "Govinda was never signed for Gadar – Ek Prem Katha. I was directing him in Maharaja (1998). This is when I had narrated Gadar – Ek Prem Katha’s story to Govinda. Toh aisa nahi tha ki maine unko cast kiya tha. Balki woh toh Gadar – Ek Prem Katha ki kahani sunn ke darr gaye the (It's not like I cast him in the film. In fact, he got scared after listening to the story of Gadar Ek Prem Katha)," he told Bollywood Hungama.

He also added that Kajol was never approached for the film. However, many female actors were approached for the film before Ameesha Patel was finalised for the role of Sakina Ali.