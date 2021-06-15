Big Deal to Get Nominated: Aamir On 'Lagaan' Not Winning An Oscar

Lagaan was Indian’s third film — after Mother India (1957) and Salaam Bombay! (1988) — to be nominated at the Academy Awards. Speaking about the movie not winning an Oscar Aamir Khan said, "A lot of people have asked me how disappointed I was when Lagaan didn't win. Of course, I was disappointed. I have also been asked what we could have done differently that would have increased Lagaan's chances to win the coveted trophy. 'Was it because there were songs? Was it because it was so long?' What I have been trying to tell people over the years is that to get nominated itself is a big deal because the process is so difficult. If your film secures a nomination, it means that many members of the foreign language committee have loved the movie. They have loved it so much that you are in the Top 5".

Aamir continued by saying that in Los Angeles people give nominees equal respect as they give the winner.