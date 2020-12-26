Anurag Basu Reveals Why He Removed Govinda From ‘Jagga Jasoos’
Director Anurag Basu addresses the controversial removal of Govinda from ‘Jagga Jasoos’, starring Ranbir Kapoor.
Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Anurag Basu opened up about the challenges he faced while making Jagga Jasoos. The film, which took roughly four years to be made, was produced by Ranbir Kapoor. A controversy that surrounded the film was the removal of Govinda from the final version of the film.
Anurag Basu, in the interview, said that there was some confusion on the sets that made him let go of Govinda.
“Govindaji did come with us. With such delays already with the shoot, [there was confusion] if Govindaji is coming on the set, or is he cancelling the flight, or is he taking the fight, or are we cancelling shoot? It was so unpredictable. I couldn’t have taken that stress, yaar. We were shooting outdoor in South Africa, everything was lined up. I just had to [let go of him].”Anurag Basu to Mid-day
Govinda had put out a clarification post about the incident in 2017. The tweet read: "‘I did my job as an actor and if the director is not happy it’s completely his call. There were various negative stories and negative articles only for Govinda and that’s how the film was remembered for three years. I was unwell and on drips but still, I travelled to South Africa and did my shoot. I was told they will narrate the film in South Africa and I dint even charge my signing amount, made no contracts. I gave full respect to the Kapoor family. I did the film because he is my senior’s son. I was told I will get the script.’"
Post the Twitter rant, Ranbir apologised to the actor and took all the responsibility as a producer for the bad decision. In an interview he told The Indian Express, "Unfortunately the entire track has been chopped off; it is our fault, Basu and mine. We had started this film very prematurely, without a complete script. The character had completely changed, and the film was taking so long. It is very irresponsible, and very unfair to cast a great legend like Govinda and not give justice to his role. It is very unfortunate the way things panned out. We are apologetic, but it is for the best for the film that we had to cut that track out."
(With inputs from Mid-Day)
