Anurag Basu Reveals Why He Removed Govinda From ‘Jagga Jasoos’

Recently in an interview with Mid-day, Anurag Basu opened up about the challenges he faced while making Jagga Jasoos. The film, which took roughly four years to be made, was produced by Ranbir Kapoor. A controversy that surrounded the film was the removal of Govinda from the final version of the film.

Anurag Basu, in the interview, said that there was some confusion on the sets that made him let go of Govinda.