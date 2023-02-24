Anaita Shroff Styles Uorfi Javed; Calls Her the 'Undisputed Queen Of DIY'

Anaita Shroff Calls Uorfi Javed the 'Undisputed Queen Of DIY.'
(Photo: Instagram)
Uorfi Javed was recently styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania for the cover of a magazine. The famous celebrity stylist took to social media on 24 February to talk about how Uorfi was the ‘undisputed queen of DIY’. She also went on to add that ‘it broke my heart when designers refused to dress her.’
The stylist took to Instagram to write, "What better than a custom diy look for the undisputed queen of DIY @urf7i ! I’ve long admired her love for fashion and tenacity to follow her passion. It broke my heart when designers refused to dress her, but undeterred she set up her own work shop and created her interpretations daily! Fashion is for everyone. I promised you this day would come, covergirl Uorfi!"
"Today for @thedirtymagazine she wears some of the most creative labels, custom made for her. I’m sure more will follow! For this look it’s a toile ( where all the magic begins.. )and stickers! #diybaby
Thanks @kshitijkankaria @anuragsharma91 @otherwarya for letting me be a small piece of this giant project #dreamteam make dreams come true," she added.
In the photo shoot, we can see Uorfi looking absolutely gorgeous. She is wearing a printed gown with pink bleached hair.
She was also recently dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She posted about her experience with the same. She wrote, "I am thrilled to be dressed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. They are masters of what they do and have made me feel all the more empowered with their acceptance of who I am."
On the other end, the actor is often seen experimenting with clothes and posting her outfit ideas on social media. She was last seen in Splitsvilla X4, the show is hosted by Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani.
