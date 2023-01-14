Uorfi Javed Calls Out Sadhguru Over His Views On The LGBTQ+ Community

Popular TV actor Uorfi Javed is yet again making headlines - this time for slamming spiritual guru and founder of Isha Foundation, Jagadish 'Jaggi' Vasudev, also known as Sadhguru.

Taking to Twitter, Javed shared a clip where Sadhguru can be seen discussing his views on the LGBTQIA+ community. Reeking of ignorance and queerphobia, the clip shows Sadhguru confidently equating the queer community with a campaign, "There's been a campaign around the world. I'm saying that the campaign should stop."