'Amitabh Said He Didn't Want a Wife Who Would Work 9-5': Jaya Bachchan

She added, "I said okay. He then called me and said, 'My parents are saying you can't go for a holiday with Jaya, if you want to go for a holiday with her, you marry her'. He said, 'What do you think?' I said, 'Well we were planning to get married in October so it's okay we will do it in June. Khatam".

Jaya further said that when Amitabh called her father to speak about the marriage he wasn't very happy. "My father wasn't very happy, he never wanted me to get married. We were three sisters. He said, ‘I have not brought you into this world to just educate yourself, get married and settle down and have children. I want you all to do something in life’. That was my father. And then he spoke to my father who said, 'That's fine. We don't want a big wedding. My parents are alive, I want them to attend. Jaya said it was a 'quiet wedding' at her godmother's house in Mumbai.

Jaya and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot in 1973.