Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Attending Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

Amitabh Bachchan at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event.
(Photo Courtesy: YouTube)
The whole Bollywood industry took part in the grand three-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amitabh Bachchan, one of the guests, shared his experience in a blog posted on Tumblr.
The veteran actor started his post by saying that since he was at Jamnagar, he missed greeting his fans outside his residence on Sunday. "The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now," Big B wrote.
He went on to elaborate about the experience attending the pre-wedding celebrations and the Vantara animal relief facility.
Concluding his note by praising the guests Amitabh wrote, "This is an experience only seeing can be believed... and no more details for the joy and ecstasy of the experience shall be driven away. But see you all must. And then the glory of the Shlokas, the chanting of the mantras and the truly divine atmosphere and environ created by the hosts... simply incredible."
