Amitabh Bachchan Speaks About Attending Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding Event

The whole Bollywood industry took part in the grand three-day pre-wedding celebration of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Amitabh Bachchan, one of the guests, shared his experience in a blog posted on Tumblr.

The veteran actor started his post by saying that since he was at Jamnagar, he missed greeting his fans outside his residence on Sunday. "The gates of Jalsa did not open on Sunday, but the gates of a wedding did occur... up to the location of the wedding and then back just now," Big B wrote.