Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pic of a Tiny Ranbir From 'Ajooba' Sets

Sharing the photo, Amitabh wrote, ".. and the bewildered Ranbir on the sets .." About the film, Big B added, "… of the several memories of the days .. of the collaboration with the Russian Company .. of the trips to Russia the bitter cold at time and the times of the calmer warmer enclaves of great historic importance .. of the dear colleagues of the friendly friends in the USSR and the snow and the freezing of it on the wings of the plane before takeoff .. of the de freezing of them each time it taxied out and could not take off .. the special chemical used for melting it and after many attempts the flight back to home .. and the memory of those that we worked with and .. sadly some dear that have left us today .. now just the years remain .."

Ajooba released in 1991 and was an India-USSR co-production. Dimple Kapadia and Amrish Puri also featured in the movie.