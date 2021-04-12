Abhishek Recounts Amitabh's Advice When He Wanted To Quit B'Wood

In his interview with RJ and television host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan talked about his film The Big Bull and his family. He opened up about father Amitabh Bachchan's advice which encouraged him to keep working when he was considering quitting acting.

"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some people were abusing me while some thought that I didn't know how to act. At one point, I felt like it was my fault for coming into the industry because whatever I tried wasn't working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry," he said.