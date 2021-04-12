Abhishek Recounts Amitabh's Advice When He Wanted To Quit B'Wood

Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan
In his interview with RJ and television host Siddharth Kannan, Abhishek Bachchan talked about his film The Big Bull and his family. He opened up about father Amitabh Bachchan's advice which encouraged him to keep working when he was considering quitting acting.
"To fail on a public platform is very difficult. There was no social media back then, but I read via media that some people were abusing me while some thought that I didn't know how to act. At one point, I felt like it was my fault for coming into the industry because whatever I tried wasn't working. I went to my dad and said maybe I am not made for this industry," he said.
Abhishek has been receiving praises for his work in The Big Bull, and while he's worked in some impressive projects like Guru, and Delhi 6, he is often subjected to online trolling.
Amitabh asked him to keep working and have faith. "I never brought you up to be quitter. Every morning you have to wake up and fight for your place under the sun. As an actor, you are improving with every film," he advised. Abhishek said that this piece of advice gave him the assurance he needed.
Amitabh is all praises for Abhishek's latest film. He took to his blog to relay his experience of watching it. "For a Father it is ever a moment of great pride to see their ‘progress report’ prosper and do well .. I am no different from any other Father .. the mention of such always brings emotion and tears .. particularly when there is an exhibition of immense value .." he wrote. He also shared that the entire family connected over FaceTime since most of them are in different cities.
Wife Jaya Bachchan is campaigning in Kolkata, grandkids Navya and Agastya Nanda are in NYC. He also posted some positive reviews for The Big Bull.
"The drive back from work was indulgent .. connect mobile to Disney Hotstar .. on with the dongle for internet connectivity .. open the packet of biscuits and the aerated water and .. there he is .. my SON .." he added.
Amitabh had earlier shared an old picture with Jaya revealing their plans of watching the film for the fourth time. "T 3868 - appointment maintained. It was mind blowing. Have watched it thrice, will watch for the fourth time tonight, Bhaiyu" he tweeted, as translated. Amitabh endearingly calls Abhishek 'Bhaiyu'.
