Amitabh Bachchan’s Incredible Life In Pictures

Legend. Icon. Screen God. Amitabh Bachchan’s journey from an awkward lanky aspiring actor to India’s biggest superstar is the stuff dreams are made of. Born on 11 October 1942 and named Inquilaab by his parents, Amitabh face several rejections before he finally landed himself a role in KA Abbas’ Saat Hindustani. From a near-fatal accident in 1982 on the sets of Coolie, to surviving bankruptcy and later reinventing himself on television with Kaun Banega Crorepati, while battling a host of health ailments - Bachchan has been nothing short of a superhero in real life too.

Here’s a glimpse at the Bachchan’s incredible life on and off screen.

Amitabh Bachchan as a child in Allahabad.
Amitabh was named ‘Inquilaab’ by his parents when he was born.
Amitabh with his mother Teji Bachchan.
Amitabh’s photo shared by Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan in a school play.
Amitabh Bachchan at Sherwood College, Nainital.
This was the photo that Amitabh Bachchan submitted for the Filmfare Madhuri Talent Contest, he was rejected.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from his first film <i>Saat Hindustani.&nbsp;</i>
Amitabh Bachchan with his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan.
Amitabh with Dharmendra on the sets of <i>Sholay.&nbsp;</i>
Amitabh Bachchan with Jaya Badhuri on their wedding day.
The action scene from the film <i>Coolie </i>which in theatres was paused at this exact moment when Amitabh Bachchan was near fatally punched by Puneet Issar in 1982.
Amitabh Bachchan leaving the hospital months after being treated.
Amitabh Bachchan back on the sets of <i>Coolie </i>in 1983.
Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan with their children Shweta and Abhishek.&nbsp;
Amitabh in hospital being treated for Myasthenia Gravis, as posted by Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan with Sanjeev Kumar.
Amitabh Bachchan with family.&nbsp;
Amitabh Bachchan with Rekha, one of his most popular and successful stars he was paired with.
In 1984, Amitabh took a break from films to enter politics. He contested Lok Sabha elections and won from Allahabad.
Amitabh Bachchan and Sridevi at the <i>mahurat</i> of <i>Khuda Gawah</i>.
Amitabh Bachchan, Ramya and Govinda in <i>Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.</i>
A rare photo of Amitabh with Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan.
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from the first season of <i>Kaun Banega Crorepati.</i>
Amitabh Bachchan greeting fans outside his home.

