Over 50 Years After Saat Hindustani: To Be or Not to Be Amitabh Bachchan

(This piece has been republished from The Quint’s archives to celebrate Amitabh Bachchan’s birthday.)

Throughout my yo-yo’ing career, the Big B has loomed larger than life. Amitabh Bachchan can be down but not out. A sometimes sprightly, sometimes indisposed legend, he has cartwheeled beyond the arc of criticism.

Right off, at the first-day-first-show at Mumbai’s now-defunct Lotus Cinema, I was one of those rah-rah bhakts of AB, monitoring every breath he took on screen. Unlike my college buddies, I became a journalist who went on – eat your hearts out, guys – to monitor the prime actor in real-life, close-up.

And to think his debut act in the black-and-white KA Abbas’ Saat Hindustani premiered more than 50 years ago on 7 November. Bachchan had portrayed an Urdu poet who joins a group of six other nationalists fighting for the independence of Goa from Portuguese colonialists.

I didn’t think he was an unusual suspect. Most did, at the time. Too lanky, so-not-in-your-face, no chikna he. Could Amitabh Bachchan be to the Bollywood manor born? His photographs hadn’t evoked a response from the Filmfare-United Producers’ talent contest.

Movie baron Tarachand Barajatya had said words to the effect, ‘tsk-tsk-go-fly-a-kite’. Lore goes that Satyajit Ray had hemmed and hawed but had recommended him to Mrinal Sen for the voice-over of Bhuvan Shome (1969). Super success stories are made of such speed breakers.