'Questions Are Raised on Freedom of Expression Even Today': Amitabh Bachchan

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has said that questions are being raised on the "freedom of expression" when it comes to cinema even today. Big B spoke about censorship at the inauguration of the Kolkata International Film Festival 2022 on Thursday, 15 December.

In a video shared by ANI, Amitabh addressed the gathering and said, “The 1952 Cinematograph Act set out the structure of censorship as it stands today upheld by the film certification board (Central Board of Film Certification). But even now, ladies and gentlemen--and I am sure my colleagues on stage will agree--questions are being raised on civil liberties and freedom of expression.”