'Deafeningly Silent': Amitabh Bachchan Describes This Year's Diwali

Actor Amitabh Bachchan spent a quiet Diwali with his family this year. The veteran actor took to social media to give glimpses of his home, Jalsa, being decked out for the occasion.

Before that, Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek, Aishwarya, Shweta Nanda, Aaradhya and Agastya Nanda were spotted outside their old home, Pratiksha, where they had organised a puja.

While Amitabh, Agastya and Abhishek wore white kurtas, Aishwarya looked stunning in a white and silver attire.