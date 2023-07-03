Ameesha Patel Accuses 'Gadar 2' Director Anil Sharma of Mismanagement On Sets

Ameesha Patel claims she feared for her life at the event.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Ameesha Patel took to Twitter to talk about the mismanagement on the sets of Gadar 2. She accused Anil Sharma Productions of not paying for food and accommodation bills.
Ameesha wrote, "Another concern of fans has been about certain incidents regarding Anil Sharma Productions to have taken place in regards to the final schedule of Gadar 2 that took place end May in Chandigarh!! There were certain queries that many technicians like makeup artists, costume designers and others etc. did not receive their rightful remuneration and dues from Anil Sharma Productions!! Yes, they did not!! But @ZeeStudios_ stepped in and made sure all dues were settled as they are a very professional company!"
She added, "Yes from accommodation, to transport to Chandigarh airport on the final day to food bills were left unpaid and cars were not provided to certain cast and crew members leaving them stranded! But yet again @zeestudios stepped in and corrected these issues caused by Anil Sharma Productions!!!"
Ameesha went on to say, "All involved in the film are aware that the production of Gadar 2 was being handled by Anil Sharma Productions, which unfortunately misfired numerous times but @ZeeStudios_always rectified issues!! A special thanks to them especially Shariq Patel, Neeraj Joshi, Kabeer Ghosh and Nischit!! This Zee team is top-notch (thumbs-up emojis)."
Take a look at her series of tweets:
Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on August 11. Ameesha is all set to reprise her role as Sakeena and Sunny as Tara Singh. The film is produced by Zee Studios and Anil Sharma Productions.
