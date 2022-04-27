Ameesha Patel Says She ‘Feared for Her Life’ at Event; Organiser Files Complaint

Ameesha patel left event midway claims she feared for her life.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Actor Ameesha Patel has been accused of cheating by the organiser of an event in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Ameesha reportedly only performed for three minutes as opposed to the one hour show scheduled. The actor tweeted that she 'feared for her life' at the event and thanked the police for their assistance.
The organiser, a social worker, has also reportedly filed a complaint against the actor. The complaint alleges that Ameesha took a huge sum as payment for the event but only performed for an 'extremely brief' period of time.
Ameesha tweeted, "Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well .."
"I was also there on the day of the event of flim actress Ameesha Patel. There was definitely a crowd of people, but there was no indecency," Ishwar Singh Chauhan, Moghat police station in-charge, told Times Now.
"There was no information regarding any other kind of apprehension," he said, adding, "The actress reached the stage built on the temple premises at around 9.30 pm and greeted the audience. Ameesha was supposed to perform for one hour, but she left for Indore after performance for only three minutes.”
This isn't the first time Ameesha has found herself in legal trouble. Ajay Kumar Singh, a film producer, had filed a lawsuit against the actor in 2019. Singh had accused Ameesha of 'fraud' claiming that she had borrowed Rs 2.5 crore for her film Desi Magic.
On the work front, Ameesha Patel was last seen in the 2018 film Bhaiaji Superhit alongside Preity Zinta, Arshad Warsi, and Sunny Deol. She stars in Gadar 2 with Sunny Deol. The film is a sequel to Gadar.
