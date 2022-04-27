Ameesha Patel Says She ‘Feared for Her Life’ at Event; Organiser Files Complaint

Actor Ameesha Patel has been accused of cheating by the organiser of an event in Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. Ameesha reportedly only performed for three minutes as opposed to the one hour show scheduled. The actor tweeted that she 'feared for her life' at the event and thanked the police for their assistance.

The organiser, a social worker, has also reportedly filed a complaint against the actor. The complaint alleges that Ameesha took a huge sum as payment for the event but only performed for an 'extremely brief' period of time.

Ameesha tweeted, "Attended the Navchandi Mahostav 2022 yesterday 23 rd April in Khandwa city ,Madhva Pradesh … v v v v badly organised by Star Flash Entertainment and Mr Arvind Pandey .. I feared for my life but I want to thank the local police for taking care of me v well .."